Dominik Mysterio briefly breaks his heel character in a rare moment; has a message for his father Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio recently broke character in a rare moment to speak about his legendary father, Rey Mysterio. Dominik started his career under his father's guidance, and the duo even won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Dominik betrayed his father at Clash at the Castle 2022 after the Hall of Famer teamed up with Edge (aka Cope) for a tag team match against The Judgment Day. At WrestleMania 39, the two even crossed paths in a singles match, with Rey emerging victorious.

Speaking to Tudum on Netflix, Dirty Dom praised his father in a rare moment, given that he considers his dad a "deadbeat." The 28-year-old claimed that starting alongside Rey was a cheat code.

“Starting off with him by my side was a huge cheat code. The man’s been in this business for 30-plus years now, so being able to have him ringside for my first couple of matches — he was literally guiding me, yelling at me, [telling me] what to do, how to do it. That was very helpful for me to grow and learn in-ring. But being able to get away from it and realizing what I can do on my own, it’s almost like removing the training wheels off the bike. Once I realized I no longer needed them, it was game time.” said Mysterio [H/T: Tudum on Netflix]

Dominik Mysterio explained why he enjoys being a heel

Dominik Mysterio has explained why he enjoys being a heel in WWE. The former NXT North American Champion believes he can push his boundaries while being a bad guy. During the same interview, Dom stated:

“I enjoy being a bad guy. I feel like I have more liberty in what I can do, say, and get away with. I feel like I’m pushing the boundaries a little bit more. This might sound terrible, but kids and their dads will show up to events and I’m like, ‘Is that your dad? He’s probably a deadbeat too.’ So it’s just getting to have more fun with them other than being a good guy. I’ve witnessed that my whole life with my dad. I wanted to do something different with the Mysterio name."

Dominik Mysterio has the chance to win his first singles title on the main roster at WrestleMania 41 as he will face the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, Penta, and his Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way match.

