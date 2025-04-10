"I’m pushing the boundaries a little bit" - Dominik Mysterio details interesting reason why he turned heel after major betrayals

Dominik Mysterio recently revealed the reason why he wanted to turn heel. The 28-year-old superstar has admitted that he wanted to try something different with the "Mysterio" name.
Dirty Dom turned heel at the 2022 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. He low-blowed Edge (aka Cope) and attacked his father Rey Mysterio after their tag team match against The Judgment Day. This led to Domnik aligning himself with the group.
Speaking to Tudum on Netflix, Mysterio stated that he has been pushing boundaries as a heel and has been enjoying his time outside of the squared circle while maintaining his character.
“I enjoy being a bad guy. I feel like I have more liberty in what I can do, say, and get away with. I feel like I’m pushing the boundaries a little bit more. This might sound terrible, but kids and their dads will show up to events and I’m like, ‘Is that your dad? He’s probably a deadbeat too.’ So it’s just getting to have more fun with them other than being a good guy. I’ve witnessed that my whole life with my dad. I wanted to do something different with the Mysterio name.” [H/T: Tudum on Netflix]
Dominik Mysterio called out CM Punk and Seth Rollins
Dominik Mysterio has called out CM Punk and Seth Rollins for their past actions. During the same interview, Dirty Dom recalled Punk singing "Happy Birthday" to his sister several years ago.
Mysterio also called out Seth Rollins for his mistreatment during the early stages of the former's career. Dirty Dom said:
“CM Punk. He sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to my sister in the ring when I was 12 years old and he was doing his little shenanigans. Now, I’m 6’1, 200 pounds, and much taller than he is. I’d like to see him try and sing to me now. I feel like there’s also some bad blood with Seth [Rollins]. He took advantage of me when I debuted because I was new. ‘Dirty’ Dom isn’t going to take that."
Dominik Mysterio will challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41.