"He took advantage of me" - Dominik Mysterio calls out two major WWE names

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most popular and fastest-rising WWE Superstars today. He recently called out CM Punk and Seth Rollins for disrespecting him.

Ad

In 2010, CM Punk decided to take his rivalry with Rey Mysterio to the next level when he confronted his family. The Second City Saint sang a birthday song for Rey in front of Aalyah and Dominik heading into their match at WrestleMania 26.

Seth Rollins also crossed the line with Rey Mysterio in 2020 when he injured the Hall of Famer's eye and tormented the Mysterio family for months. In an interview as part of Tudum on Netflix, "Dirty" Dom criticized The Visionary and Punk for their unfair treatment in the past.

Ad

Trending

He claimed the new version of Dominik Mysterio wouldn't let the duo disrespect him, hinting at bad blood with them.

“CM Punk. He sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to my sister in the ring when I was 12 years old and he was doing his little shenanigans. Now, I’m 6’1, 200 pounds, and much taller than he is. I’d like to see him try and sing to me now. I feel like there’s also some bad blood with Seth [Rollins]. He took advantage of me when I debuted because I was new. ‘Dirty’ Dom isn’t going to take that," Dominik said. [H/T: Tudum on Netflix]

Ad

Ad

Dominik Mysterio faced Penta on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, cracks began to form within The Judgment Day when Finn Balor lost to Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio shifted his focus to Liv Morgan on WWE RAW. The Prince slowly turned bitter against his own family and took passive-aggressive shots at them.

Later, Balor tried to go after the Intercontinental Championship but failed. Meanwhile, Dominik tried to recruit Penta, but the latter rejected the opportunity to join The Judgment Day. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, "Dirty" Dom faced El Zero Miedo in a singles match.

Ad

This past Monday, Adam Pearce announced a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41 for the Intercontinental Championship between Bron Breakker, Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. While it didn't sit well with Balor, he still supported Dominik.

After Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio, all hell broke loose, and Finn Balor stood tall in the ring for a few seconds with the Intercontinental Championship. It'll be interesting to see which star leaves Las Vegas with the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More