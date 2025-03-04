Dominik Mysterio brutally trolls Rhea Ripley after she loses the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship reign came to an end on WWE RAW as she lost the title to IYO Sky. Dominik Mysterio added further fuel to the fire by trolling Mami on social media.

Ripley put her coveted title on the line against the Japanese star after accidentally costing her an opportunity to enter the Women's Elimination Chamber match. However, she once again failed to beat IYO Sky who became the first woman to win the WWE and Women's World Championship in their new format. There was also an altercation between Rhea and Bianca Belair, who was present ringside during the match. The EST will now face IYO for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Rhea Ripley's former rival, Liv Morgan, has been taking constant shots at Mami since her heartbreaking loss. Dominik Mysterio was also not far behind as he trolled his former girlfriend by sharing IYO Sky's title win post along with Elvis Presley's song, 'Heartbreak Hotel.'

Check out a snapshot of Dominik Mysterio's story below:

Dominik trolling Mami! (source: Mysterio's Instagram story)

Rhea Ripley was heartbroken after her loss on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley's second reign as the Women's World Champion came to an end after just two months as she lost the title to IYO Sky on RAW. Mami has been through a lot in the last few months as she has parted ways with The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest.

The Eradicator was visibly heartbroken after the loss. She revealed in the post-match interview that she's disappointed and mad at herself:

"How am I feeling? How am I feeling? I'm pi**ed off. I'm mad. I'm furious. I'm everything. Every single angry feeling I'm feeling. But the thing is, I can't even be mad at IYO, I can't even fully be mad at Bianca. I'm more disappointed and mad at myself because I should have known better. I should have known not to take my eye off the ball. I've been through this cr*p with Liv Morgan, I've been through all this with Dom, I've been through this with Judgment Day, and I still, I cannot learn. I cannot learn to think for myself. I cannot learn to keep my eye on the ball, and I cannot learn that friends are not real. Friends are not real."

While Rhea Ripley is currently out of the title match at WWE WrestleMania 41, many expect her to be added to the Women's World Championship match down the line. It'll be interesting to see how Triple H and Co. go about the potential angle.

