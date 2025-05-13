Dominik Mysterio buries Zelina Vega

Dominik Mysterio walked out of WWE Backlash with his Intercontinental Championship, beating Penta for the second time. Since turning heel, “Dirty” Dom has been climbing the ladder and establishing himself as one of the best active talents in the Stamford-based promotion.

In 2023, during a Twitch stream, Zelina Vega pranked Dominik Mysterio by calling him from an unknown number pretending to be a kid ordering food; she later shared it on her YouTube channel, and the clip went viral on the Internet.

In an interview on The Wrestling Classic, the host asked "Dirty" Dom about Vega's prank.

Staying in character, Dominik Mysterio brutally buried the newly crowned Women's United States Champion, calling her a kid for taking her title to Disneyland and not properly carrying the championship.

“No, Zelina Vega is a child. Are you kidding me? You are a grown-up adult taking your title to Disneyland, like, come on, like, are you kidding me? I have won this title (IC Championship) in the biggest place, in the biggest way, shape, and form possible. You don’t see me doing this. I'm a professional. I’m the f**king man,” said Mysterio. (From 20:35 to 20:58)

Moreover, the Judgment Day member also questioned where Zelina Vega got his number:

“I am the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. You don’t see me flashing it and doing all these stuff, taking it to theme parks like I’m some child. No, I am a grown man handling business, doing things the right way. But you know she can call me off her little bike that she needs stepping stools to get on. I couldn't care less. I don’t even know how she got my number,” Dirty Dom concluded. (From 20:58 to 21:27)

Dominik Mysterio also trolled CM Punk

Zelina Vega wasn’t the one who got on “Dirty” Dom’s radar; he also went off on former WWE Champion CM Punk, revealing that he hates the Best in the World.

Furthermore, He also mocked Punk for main-eventing WrestleMania so late in his career and expressed that they mutually hate each other.

"I think we both mutually hate each other equally because I f***ing hate CM Punk. I don't know what it is about that guy because he looks like Eddie Munster, and I just want to kick him in the f***ing face, or the fact that, like, 'Oh, he finally did it.' He finally got his WrestleMania main event, like, good for you, old man. 60 years old, and it took you 45 years to accomplish your one goal, like, god***n, dude. It's about time," Dominik said.

It will be interesting to see whether Women's US Champion Zelina Vega and CM Punk react to Dominik Mysterio’s recent remarks on them or ignore his antics.

