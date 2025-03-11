Dominik Mysterio buys Liv Morgan expensive gift ahead of RAW

Dominik Mysterio was in a very giving mood on Monday while in New York City for RAW at Madison Square Garden. The Judgment Day seems to be putting any lingering issues behind them, and Mysterio has revealed his role in moving forward. The third-generation superstar gave several big gifts on Monday, including a very pricey gift to Liv Morgan.

Dirty Dom and The Miracle Kid worked their magic with officials on RAW to secure Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley to determine Lyra Valkyria's next challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Dominik and Liv helped crown Raquel the new #1 contender. While backstage with Carlito, Finn Balor, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Mysterio revealed that he also landed Balor a title shot against Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker for next week.

The Judgment Day were in good spirits on Monday when they ventured out into The Big Apple. Before heading to The World's Most Famous Arena, Mysterio and Morgan visited Moses the Jeweler at his new Manhattan store. Dom went to buy Liv a Rolex Datejust watch, which ranges from $3,000 to $55,000, but Moses brought out his signature coin for a toss. If the social media influencer won, the watch would go for $13,000, but if Liv won, the cost was $12,000. Liv ended up saving the younger Mysterio $1,000 by calling tails.

Big Mami Cool will challenge Valkyria for the Women's I.C. Championship at a later date. With Liv focused on regaining the Women's World Championship, the Judgment Day members have promised to both be dual champions soon.

Dominik Mysterio reveals WWE RAW storyline twist

The WWE Universe has been full of speculation on the future of The Judgment Day as of late. Monday's RAW saw the situation improve as Dominik Mysterio got officials to book Finn Balor against Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker next week.

Dirty Dom apparently had the chance to get himself a title shot from Breakker, who he has chased. After Balor walked off to make the match official with Adam Pearce, Liv Morgan said Dom should've gotten himself booked in a title match. The son of Rey Mysterio then declared that he believes in Finn, which is why he did the favor.

WWE has booked Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio on four occasions. The Prince defeated Dirty Dom at four non-televised live events in July and August 2022.

