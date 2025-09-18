Dominik Mysterio calls out major WWE partner after possible forgery

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to call out a major partner of the Stamford-based promotion. Dirty Dom recently made history at the Worlds Collide Premium Live Event.At Worlds Collide, Dominik Mysterio locked horns with El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship in a singles match. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages of the bout, Vikingo tried to unmask El Grande Americano, who was present at the ringside. Americano took advantage of this to slide in a metal plate for Mysterio in the ring. Dom then used it to hit a flying headbutt on his opponent and win the Mega Title. He now holds both the Intercontinental and the Mega Championships.Following Dominik's massive achievement, WWE's partner Topps took to X/Twitter to showcase a signed 1/1 trading card of &quot;Dirty Double Champ&quot; Dominik Mysterio. This post caught The Judgment Day star's attention, and he called out the company, suggesting that his signature was forged. He uploaded a cap emoji, which means a 'lie' or 'falsehood' in slang terms.&quot;[cap emoji] not my,&quot; he wrote.Check out the post below:WWE legend Rey Mysterio sent a warning to Dominik MysterioDuring a recent edition of the Shoboy Show, Rey Mysterio talked about his son, Dominik Mysterio's current run in WWE. The Master of 619 claimed that Dirty Dom was &quot;the Scarface of wrestling&quot; at the moment before sending him a warning, teasing another feud with Dominik on TV.&quot;He might wanna be taking over the world of wrestling. I think that’s what he wants. He’s the Scarface of wrestling right now. He’s on cloud nine right now. Let him ride it, let him ride it. I’ll eventually knock him back on his a**.&quot;It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dominik Mysterio's future as a double champion.