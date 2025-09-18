  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio calls out major WWE partner after possible forgery

Dominik Mysterio calls out major WWE partner after possible forgery

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 18, 2025 07:25 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to call out a major partner of the Stamford-based promotion. Dirty Dom recently made history at the Worlds Collide Premium Live Event.

At Worlds Collide, Dominik Mysterio locked horns with El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship in a singles match. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair.

In the last stages of the bout, Vikingo tried to unmask El Grande Americano, who was present at the ringside. Americano took advantage of this to slide in a metal plate for Mysterio in the ring. Dom then used it to hit a flying headbutt on his opponent and win the Mega Title. He now holds both the Intercontinental and the Mega Championships.

Following Dominik's massive achievement, WWE's partner Topps took to X/Twitter to showcase a signed 1/1 trading card of "Dirty Double Champ" Dominik Mysterio. This post caught The Judgment Day star's attention, and he called out the company, suggesting that his signature was forged. He uploaded a cap emoji, which means a 'lie' or 'falsehood' in slang terms.

"[cap emoji] not my," he wrote.

Check out the post below:

WWE legend Rey Mysterio sent a warning to Dominik Mysterio

During a recent edition of the Shoboy Show, Rey Mysterio talked about his son, Dominik Mysterio's current run in WWE. The Master of 619 claimed that Dirty Dom was "the Scarface of wrestling" at the moment before sending him a warning, teasing another feud with Dominik on TV.

"He might wanna be taking over the world of wrestling. I think that’s what he wants. He’s the Scarface of wrestling right now. He’s on cloud nine right now. Let him ride it, let him ride it. I’ll eventually knock him back on his a**."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dominik Mysterio's future as a double champion.

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
