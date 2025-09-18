Absent WWE star declares relationship with Dominik Mysterio is over

Dominik Mysterio is riding high as the WWE Intercontinental Champion and the AAA Mega Champion. However, he and his father have had a strained relationship on TV over the years.Rey Mysterio recently revealed where things stand with his son. The Master of 619 hasn't been seen on the weekly programming since he was pulled from WrestleMania 41 due to an injury at the last minute.However, he has made sporadic appearances in the AAA lately.During WWE vs. AAA Worlds Collide, Rey Mysterio suffered an embarrassment when he was forced to put the AAA Mega Championship around Dominik Mysterio's waist post-match.Speaking on the Shoboy Show, Rey confirmed that his relationship with &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom is beyond repair.&quot;Of course not. There’s no way. Yes (On if their relationship is broken). He really believes he’s the best Mysterio in the world. Now, I mean, can a one night accomplishment overcome 34 years of career? That’s a fan question. I can’t answer that. I wish I could.”The WWE Hall of Famer called his son the &quot;scarface of wrestling&quot; and vowed to teach him a lesson when he returns.&quot;He might wanna be taking over the world of wrestling. I think that’s what he wants. He’s the Scarface of wrestling right now. He’s on cloud nine right now. Let him ride it, let him ride it. I’ll eventually knock him back on his a**.” (H/T - Wrestletalk)Rey Mysterio is nearing his WWE returnIt seems like the wait is almost over.Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that Rey Mysterio was expected to be at the WWE Performance Center this week. According to reports, he is still not medically cleared to return to in-ring action, but that might change soon.With Survivor Series: WarGames set to take place in his hometown of San Diego, a match with his son for the AAA and the Intercontinental Championship could be on the cards.