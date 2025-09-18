Absent WWE star declares relationship with Dominik Mysterio is over

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 18, 2025 02:30 GMT
Dominik Mysterio (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Dominik Mysterio (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Dominik Mysterio is riding high as the WWE Intercontinental Champion and the AAA Mega Champion. However, he and his father have had a strained relationship on TV over the years.

Ad

Rey Mysterio recently revealed where things stand with his son. The Master of 619 hasn't been seen on the weekly programming since he was pulled from WrestleMania 41 due to an injury at the last minute.

However, he has made sporadic appearances in the AAA lately.

During WWE vs. AAA Worlds Collide, Rey Mysterio suffered an embarrassment when he was forced to put the AAA Mega Championship around Dominik Mysterio's waist post-match.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Speaking on the Shoboy Show, Rey confirmed that his relationship with "Dirty" Dom is beyond repair.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Of course not. There’s no way. Yes (On if their relationship is broken). He really believes he’s the best Mysterio in the world. Now, I mean, can a one night accomplishment overcome 34 years of career? That’s a fan question. I can’t answer that. I wish I could.”

The WWE Hall of Famer called his son the "scarface of wrestling" and vowed to teach him a lesson when he returns.

Ad
"He might wanna be taking over the world of wrestling. I think that’s what he wants. He’s the Scarface of wrestling right now. He’s on cloud nine right now. Let him ride it, let him ride it. I’ll eventually knock him back on his a**.” (H/T - Wrestletalk)
Ad

Rey Mysterio is nearing his WWE return

It seems like the wait is almost over.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that Rey Mysterio was expected to be at the WWE Performance Center this week. According to reports, he is still not medically cleared to return to in-ring action, but that might change soon.

With Survivor Series: WarGames set to take place in his hometown of San Diego, a match with his son for the AAA and the Intercontinental Championship could be on the cards.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications