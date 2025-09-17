Dominik vs. Rey Mysterio Hair vs. Mask match to break records, WWE legend predicts

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio have been involved in a family feud on WWE television since 2022. John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) would not be surprised if the long-running rivalry leads to a Hair vs. Mask match one day.

On September 12, Dominik defeated El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide to win the AAA Mega Championship. After the bout, Rey fulfilled his pre-match promise by placing the title around his son's waist. Moments later, Dominik ushered his father out of the ring before celebrating with The Judgment Day and El Grande Americano.

JBL commentated on Worlds Collide alongside Corey Graves and Konnan. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, he joked that AAA would need to hire the largest wrestling venue ever to stage Dominik vs. Rey Mysterio. In 1995, approximately 190,000 fans reportedly watched the second night of NJPW and WCW's Collision in Korea at North Korea's May Day Stadium.

"You better get that stadium from Korea that they filled up and bring it to Mexico City. Are you kidding me? Mexico loves Dominik. I mean, loves him, loves him, and they want him as he is. They don't want him to cater to them. They want him to be Dirty Dom. They love him, and they love his father. Yes, Hair versus Mask. Brother, you're gonna break every record in the book."

Dominik secured the victory at Worlds Collide after The Judgment Day and El Grande Americano got involved in the finish. The 28-year-old now holds both the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the AAA Mega Championship.

JBL compares Dominik and Rey Mysterio to Mexican legends

The family members have shared the ring several times in recent years. Their most notable encounter came at WrestleMania 39, where Rey Mysterio capped off his 2023 Hall of Fame induction by defeating Dominik.

According to JBL, a AAA match between the two would surpass any in-ring battle that has ever taken place in Mexico.

"I don't know of a bigger match. There will never be one in the history of Mexico that will be bigger than this. El Santo, Mil [Mascaras], all these guys, Vampiro, Konnan. Nobody will be able to touch that."

JBL also gave his reaction to WWE announcing that Saudi Arabia will host WrestleMania 43 in 2027.

