JBL defends WWE

JBL has come out in defense of WWE. The promotion has been facing backlash over a recent move, but the WWE legend believes that the criticism is misguided.

Last Friday, WWE made a groundbreaking announcement that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia. This would mark the first time that the company's flagship event will be held outside North America. However, this hasn't gone down well with the fans, who accused WWE of selling out.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL shared his opinion on the criticism against WWE. He questioned people's motives for criticizing the move.

"I don't know their motives for why they're doing it. Are they doing it for selfish reasons? I don't know if it's a selfish motive as, 'Hey, I just wanna be heard, I'm a spoiled brat,' or 'I really believe this, and that's my voice speaking out.' I don't know where they're coming from. I think it's misguided," he said.

He then mentioned that they cannot act as moral police and doesn't agree with the dissent.

"Obviously we're not the moral police, and you say, 'Well, you can't do business with this country because of this, this and this.' You can list that for pretty much any country, including ours, pretty easily. And so, I get people wanna have their voice heard. I 100% do not agree with that dissent at all," he said.

You can watch the video below:

Earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam also defended the decision, saying it was business.

JBL clarified his WWE status

JBL recently served as the commentator for AAA's TripleMania XXXIII event on August 16. He joined Corey Graves and Konnan to call the action on the night.

A few days ago on Something to Wrestle With, he clarified his WWE status. He said that he is not a contracted performer for the promotion. He said he has a good relationship with them and said he will be open to doing stuff for them if they give him a call.

JBL's last lengthy WWE run came in 2023, when he managed Baron Corbin on-screen.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Something to Wrestle With podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

