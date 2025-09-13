Rob Van Dam has no problem with WWE's controversial move

Rob Van Dam has no problem with WWE's recent controversial move. The Whole F'N Show garnered attention when he said he was with Raja Jackson following the MMA fighter's brutal, unscripted attack on wrestler Syko Stu at a pro wrestling event. This time, RVD is back with another hot take.

Ad

On Friday, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, announced that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia. This decision sparked anger among the fans online, and there were chants of "You sold out" at the AAA Worlds Collide event when a video hyping the announcement was played.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam sees no issue with this move. Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, he said that this was a business move.

Ad

Trending

“Saudi Arabia, they’re doing it. From what they’re saying online, there’s a lot of money involved and a lot of money to be made for the company and for a lot of the boys. It is about business, you know, so I don’t have a problem with it," he said.

Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Rob Van Dam then wondered whether fans from other countries would make the trip to Saudi Arabia to attend WrestleMania like they do in the US. RVD talked about how WWE taking one big show to Saudi still leaves fans with plenty of options year-round.

"I mean, the way I see it, it’s like you’re feeding the fans birthday cake f*cking 12 months out of the year, and you want to take one show, one show, and go do something else with it. I think the fans are still spoiled enough. That’s how I see it,” he added.

Ad

You can watch the video below:

Ad

The response to Saudi Arabia hosting WrestleMania hasn't been great for WWE by any stretch so far. However, that seems to have little bearing on the decision-making process for TKO.

It has been reported that WWE is being paid a "mindblowing payout" for WrestleMania in the Gulf nation.

Rob Van Dam revealed he was in talks to wrestle John Cena this year

In an interview with TMZ Sports, RVD revealed that he was in talks to return to WWE this year and wrestle against John Cena on the 17-time World Champion's retirement tour.

Ad

The former ECW Champion mentioned that there was a lot of interest, and it was likely going to happen. But he said that his double heel fracture in April derailed those plans.

Rob Van Dam shares a storied history with Cena. He beat the Unseen-17 to win his first WWE Championship at ECW One Night Stand in 2006.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!