Rey Mysterio’s WWE Future Revealed - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 12, 2025 03:12 GMT
Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

Rey Mysterio has been out of action for the past few months. New details have come to light regarding his future.

Rey Mysterio was involved in a heated feud with El Grande Americano earlier this year. The two men were set to lock horns at WrestleMania 41. However, Mysterio suffered a torn groin injury on his left side during a six-man tag team match on the April 18 episode of SmackDown. Therefore, he was replaced by Rey Fenix for his WrestleMania match. Mysterio needed to undergo surgery to fix his injury. While he hasn't competed in the ring, the masked luchador has made sporadic backstage appearances recently. He was even present at TripleMania XXXIII.

According to reports from PWInsider Elite, the WWE luchador is close to returning to the ring and is also expected to be at the Performance Center next week as part of his return process.

Triple H Confirms Rey Mysterio Will Return at Worlds Collide

WWE is set to host Worlds Collide this Friday in Las Vegas. The show will feature talent from WWE and AAA. One of the biggest matches announced for the show will see El Hijo del Vikingo defend his AAA Mega Championship against Dominik Mysterio.

Triple H recently took to social media and posted the promotional poster for the event, which featured Rey Mysterio in the front. This could mean that Rey might be making his return this Friday. While he isn't scheduled to compete in the event, he could get involved in Dominik Mysterio's match. This will be his first WWE appearance since TripleMania XXXIII.

"We’re taking over @Vegas once again. The night before #CaneloCrawford, @luchalibreaaa & @WWE present #WorldsCollide. Live on YouTube at 10pm ET/7pm PT," wrote Triple H.

It will be interesting to see how long it takes before this legendary luchador is back inside a WWE ring again.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
