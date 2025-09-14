[VIDEO] Dominik Mysterio addresses the crowd following Worlds Collide victory; fired shots at Rey Mysterio

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio fired shots at his father, Rey Mysterio, after making history at Worlds Collide on September 12, 2025. Dirty Dom is one of the few wrestlers who are still keeping kayfabe alive.At Worlds Collide, Dominik Mysterio defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to win the AAA Mega Championship. Following his major win, Dom has now become a double champion as he currently holds both the Intercontinental and the Mega Title.Moments after winning the match, The Judgment Day star cut a promo in front of a packed crowd. Dominik addressed fans' 'you deserve it' chants, saying that he indeed deserved to become a double champion. Dirty Dom also took several shots at his father, Rey Mysterio, saying that his father never won the Mega Championship or held two titles at the same time in two different companies.He then compared himself with baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr., mentioning that he will remain a &quot;Double Champ forever.&quot;&quot;You da*n right I deserve this sh*t. I don't see another Mysterio that has ever won the [Mega Championship]. There's never been another Mysterio that's been a double champ in two different companies. I'm here to stay, and you guys are witnessing history tonight because I'm the best to ever do it. I'm the Ken Griffey Jr. in this b**ch. And if y'all know what that means, Dirty Dom is here to stay. Double Champ forever. Goodnight,&quot; he said.Check out his promo in the post below:Bill Apter believes Dominik Mysterio has &quot;got more heat&quot; in AAA than in WWEDuring a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said that he believed Dominik Mysterio had lost &quot;his heat&quot; in WWE.Apter added that he felt Dirty Dom would leave The Judgment Day and could feature more in AAA cause he has more heat in the Mexican promotion than in the Stamford-based promotion at the moment.&quot;I am gonna give him, uh, what's going on with him now, I think he has lost some of his heat. So I am gonna agree with you and right now I am gonna say Not (not hot). I think we may see a split with he and the Judgment Day. They seem to be stirring that up a little bit. I think that in terms of AAA, he has probably got more heat than he does at WWE at this point.&quot;It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dominik Mysterio's WWE future.