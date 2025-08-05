  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio Celebrates a Huge Milestone After His Win Over AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio Celebrates a Huge Milestone After His Win Over AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam

By Soumik Datta
Modified Aug 05, 2025 17:03 GMT
Dominik Mysterio (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio (Image credits: wwe.com)

Dominik Mysterio recently completed 20 years of his WWE career. He celebrated the milestone with his win over AJ Styles at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Mysterio is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. He won the title by dethroning Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41 in a match also involving Finn Balor and Penta.

On Instagram, Mysterio shared a short message after his win over Styles at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He also posted photos highlighting his victory over The Phenomenal One.

"20 year anniversary…#andstill😈⚖️," Mysterio wrote.

You can check out Mysterio's post celebrating his 20th WWE anniversary below.

Dominik Mysterio on a Potential Face Turn in WWE

Dominik Mysterio recently discussed the possibility of adopting a fan-favorite gimmick in WWE. He believes a face turn would have to be organic. In an interview with WrestleRant, the 28-year-old superstar discussed the WWE Universe singing the 'Dirty Dom' song now and then.

"I react to what is being given to me, right? As of now, they’ve been booing me, but every now and then they’ll chant that Dirty Dom song, and that Dirty Dom song, for one way or another, it always gets a crack out of me, and I tend to break and smile because it’s (…) It’s funny hearing everyone singing it together because I’ve just been getting booed for years. I don’t know if I’ll ever embrace it because I haven’t changed anything about myself. I’ve just been Dirty Dom all the way. So the fact that the people still love it, I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see. It’s got to be organic. You can’t force anything. You can’t force it." [H/T: Fightful]
Mysterio was in action against Dragon Lee on this week's RAW, where three different El Grande Americanos showed up to distract the latter. His feud with AJ Styles also seems far from over, as the two came face-to-face on RAW once again.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

Edited by Pratik Singh
