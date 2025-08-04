"I don’t know if I’ll ever embrace it" - Dominik Mysterio opens up about potential WWE change

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has been an integral part of Monday Night RAW for a while now. The Judgment Day member recently spoke about a potential change in his onscreen persona.

"Dirty" Dom has been a heel since he attacked his father Rey Mysterio and Edge at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. He gets booed out of the building at almost every venue. However, getting cheered heavily by the Las Vegas crowd on winning the coveted Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 led to several fans speculating a potential face turn for the younger Mysterio.

In a recent interview with WrestleRant, the 28-year-old noted that although the fans have mostly been booing him, the crowd singing 'Dirty Dom' every now and then makes him break character. Mysterio explained why he may never embrace it. He further added that a potential face turn has to be organic.

"I react to what is being given to me, right? As of now, they’ve been booing me, but every now and then they’ll chant that Dirty Dom song, and that Dirty Dom song, for one way or another, it always gets a crack out of me, and I tend to break and smile because it’s… It’s funny hearing everyone singing it together because I’ve just been getting booed for years. I don’t know if I’ll ever embrace it because I haven’t changed anything about myself. I’ve just been Dirty Dom all the way. So the fact that the people still love it, I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see. It’s got to be organic. You can’t force anything. You can’t force it," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the entire interview below:

Dominik Mysterio scored a massive win at WWE SummerSlam

WWE started an intriguing feud between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles in the build to SummerSlam. The member of The Judgment Day tried to get out of it several times by claiming that he was not medically cleared to compete. However, a championship bout between the two was eventually announced for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The RAW stars wrestled a highly entertaining match that had many callbacks to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The contest ended with Dominik Mysterio taking out Styles with his shoe, followed by a frog splash to retain the title.

It remains to be seen if AJ Styles continues to go after Dominik Mysterio following the controversial finish to their match.

