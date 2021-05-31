WWE gave Dominik Mysterio the chance to reject high-profile match

Rey Mysterio has revealed that Dominik Mysterio had the option of turning down a match against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

Dominik, 24, was originally supposed to begin his WWE career by training at the company’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, after being fast-tracked into a main-roster storyline with Rollins, he made his in-ring debut at one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Rey Mysterio admitted he thought Dominik was not experienced enough to face Rollins:

“I personally didn’t think he was ready, so I let him make his choice,” Rey Mysterio said. “I said, ‘Dom, this is what they [WWE's decision-makers] want to happen. Are you good or do you wanna say no?’ He’s like, ‘Nah, dad, I’m ready, I’ll do it.’ So I was like, ‘Woah.’ You can only imagine the level of nerves and stress I had during that time.”

Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio in a 22-minute encounter that was widely considered to be one of the best matches at SummerSlam 2020. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told Dominik after the match that he should be “very, very proud” of himself.

Rey Mysterio on his nerves before Dominik Mysterio's debut

Dominik Mysterio began appearing regularly on WWE television with Rey Mysterio in 2019

Despite being a 32-year veteran of the wrestling business, Rey Mysterio still gets nervous before his segments and matches.

The WWE legend said his nerves were even worse before Dominik Mysterio’s debut match against Seth Rollins:

“One thousand percent, without a doubt [more nervous for Dominik],” Rey Mysterio added. “I still, to this day, it’s nerve-racking for me to hit the ring. It’s what happens before I walk out that curtain. That adrenaline, that emotion of making sure everything comes out crisp and clean, that I impress my fans, that I impress the company, and everything that I do has to come out to a tee. I have OCD [Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder] so I want everything to just be perfect.”

Dominik and Rey Mysterio recently defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at WrestleMania Backlash to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. In doing so, they became the first father-son duo to become Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

