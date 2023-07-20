Dominik Mysterio claims fellow WWE Superstar is his brother

Dominik Mysterio is taking things to another level with The Judgment Day. Mysterio has now claimed that Damian Priest is his brother after winning the NXT North American Championship on Tuesday.

Priest, Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley all had a helping hand as Mysterio defeated Wes Lee to win the first singles title of his career. It might not be a clean win but "Dirty Dom" was the first one to pin Lee this year, ending the former champ's undefeated streak at 22.

In a post on his Twitter account, Señor Money in the Bank called Mysterio his "little brother" and congratulated him for winning the NXT North American Title.

Mysterio returned the favor by calling Priest his brother:

"Mi hermano!!"

The Judgment Day has slowly taken over WWE. Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Damian Priest holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion.

Finn Balor has a chance to add another gold to the stable at SummerSlam. Balor is set to take on Seth Rollins once again for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Will Dominik Mysterio defend NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali?

After defeating Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship on Tuesday, Dominik Mysterio might already have to defend his title. Lee was supposed to defend his title against Ali at The Great American Bash on July 30 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Texas.

Ali, who defeated Tyler Bate to become the No. 1 contender, was not happy with the result and sent a message to the new champ on Twitter:

"I'm gonna beat his a**."

It remains unclear what WWE's current plans are for Mysterio and the NXT North American Championship. It should be noted Shawn Michaels stripped Solo Sikoa of the title when he tried to bring it to the main roster as part of The Bloodline.

Should WWE strip Dominik of his championship or let him defend it against Mustafa Ali at NXT: The Great American Bash? Give your answers in the comment section below.