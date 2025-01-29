Dominik Mysterio claims WWE star’s entrance affects his epilepsy

WWE Superstars have the most extravagant entrances in all of pro wrestling. Officials spare no expense when it comes to the use of pyro, lasers, and theme music for some of its top names. Dominik Mysterio has just revealed how one of the most beloved entrances impacts his epilepsy.

Jey and Jimmy Uso opened the Men's Royal Rumble in 2024. The younger brother went 50:55 until Gunther made him the 23rd elimination, while Jimmy was the 12th elimination, tossed out by Bron Breakker at 34:09. Cody Rhodes entered at #15 and won at 43:21. Dominik entered ninth, but CM Punk made him the 21st elimination at 33:19.

Dirty Dom, The Irish Ace, and Carlito represent The Judgment Day on the latest episode of WWE Playback, which featured the superstars re-watching last year's Royal Rumble main event. Damian Priest and R-Truth open up, with Priest admitting Uso's walk-out is his favorite, while Truth said this is WWE's "most fire" entrance.

The Judgment Day was then shown, with Mysterio indicating that he informed company officials of how Jey's entrance impacts his epilepsy, which is a chronic neurological disease of the brain characterized by unprovoked seizures.

"We gotta watch his whole entrance? I know what he does. [JD and Carlito discuss how it must be nice to get a flashy entrance like Jey] I think I told them that it affects me, like... [JD asks if Dominik's epilepsy flares up, then laughs, apologizes, and says it's not funny] No, no, no... but it does f**k with me a little bit. Like, that'll get me... I'll start... I won't know where I'm at," Dominik Mysterio said. [From 2:15 to 2:40]

Mysterio and McDonagh were in action on Monday's go-home RAW, where they failed to dethrone The War Raiders of the World Tag Team Championship. The brutal match ended with JD suffering serious injuries.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 updated lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the 38th annual Royal Rumble from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday. Below is the updated lineup coming out of RAW:

2-of-3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns Women's Royal Rumble Match: Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 20 participants TBA

Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 20 participants TBA Men's Royal Rumble Match: Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Logan Paul, Penta, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 16 other participants TBA

Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Logan Paul, Penta, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 16 other participants TBA Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring)

The promotion has confirmed the start time of 6 PM ET for Saturday's PLE. Peacock will stream The Rumble in the United States, while Netflix will show the big event internationally.

