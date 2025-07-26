  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio confirms new name after surprise appearance in another wrestling promotion

Dominik Mysterio confirms new name after surprise appearance in another wrestling promotion

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 26, 2025 20:03 GMT
Dominik Mysterio [Image credits: WWE.com]
Dominik Mysterio [Image credits: WWE.com]

Dominik Mysterio has confirmed his new name after appearing in Mexican wrestling promotion AAA on Friday night. With this, he also stated his intention to become a double champion.

Mysterio is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion and is set to defend the title against AJ Styles at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He will also have the chance to win the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXXIII on August 16.

Taking to Instagram, Dominik Mysterio confirmed his "KING OF THE LUCHADORES" name. He has previously used the moniker on a few occasions on WWE television, but appears to have truly adapted to it after his appearance in AAA, where he is set to mix it up with other luchadores.

"KING OF THE LUCHADORES 👑😈," wrote Mysterio.

You can check out Mysterio's post on Instagram below:

Mysterio wasn't the only WWE Superstar to appear in AAA. Before his arrival on the scene, reigning Mega Champion Hijo Del Vikingo was interrupted by Dragon Lee. The duo was then confronted by El Grande Americano, who received a huge ovation from fans in Mexico.

The Judgment Day member was the final superstar to hit the scene, as he cleaned house and received a huge pop from the fans. The four of them are now set to battle at Triplemania XXXIII on August 16.

Dominik Mysterio revealed what he did after winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio won the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. He dethroned Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match, also involving Finn Balor and Penta.

Speaking on Busted Open radio, the reigning Intercontinental Champion stayed in character and revealed that he had shoved the title in his mother's face to prove her wrong soon after he had won. He said:

"I did one long glance, and out of the corner of my eye I saw my mom, and the only thing I did was shove the title directly in her face. Because I’m pretty sure none of them thought I could do it either.”

Dominik Mysterio's next big match in WWE will be against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made the match official after Mysterio was declared fit to compete after having pulled out of his title defence against The Phenomenal One before Night of Champions last month.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
