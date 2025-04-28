"Shove the title directly in her face" - Dominik Mysterio reveals how he celebrated WWE championship victory

WWE star Dominik Mysterio revealed the strange way he celebrated his title victory at WrestleMania 41. Dirty Dom captured his first singles title on the main roster at The Show of Shows last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio today, Mysterio discussed winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. He noted that he shoved the title directly into his mother's face in the crowd following the victory and suggested that his family never believed in him.

"I did one long glance, and out of the corner of my eye I saw my mom, and the only thing I did was shove the title directly in her face. Because I’m pretty sure none of them thought I could do it either,” he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Bron Breakker defended the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta at WrestleMania 41. Mysterio pinned his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, after connecting with a Frog Splash to win the title. He successfully defended the title against Penta last week on WWE RAW after JD McDonagh interfered in the match.

WWE star shoots down the idea of Dominik Mysterio facing Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan recently shot down the idea of Dominik Mysterio battling Rhea Ripley in a singles match.

Mysterio used to be in a storyline relationship with Ripley but left her behind in favor of Morgan last year at WWE SummerSlam. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Morgan claimed that Mysterio had already destroyed Ripley emotionally, and the idea of the two stars having a match was dumb.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen—you like Rhea, I'm assuming—he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [2:38 – 3:04]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Liv Morgan claimed Dominik Mysterio was the greatest Intercontinental Champion in history following his title win at WWE WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see how long The Judgment Day star can hold onto the title moving forward.

