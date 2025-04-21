Liv Morgan reacts to WrestleMania 41 title change; makes surprising claim

Liv Morgan had a rollercoaster of a WrestleMania. She and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch tonight, but it was not all bad.

Her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, won the Intercontinental Championship earlier on the show. He defeated Bron Breakker, Penta, and most importantly, Finn Balor to win his first singles title on WWE's main roster. Dirty Dom even pinned his Judgment Day teammate as the fans went crazy for him.

The WWE Universe is happy for Dominik, and so is Liv Morgan. She quote-tweeted WWE's post about the title change with a huge claim that Mysterio is already the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. This was also the first thing Morgan said to him backstage after it happened:

"The greatest Intercontinental Champion of allllllllllllll time 😉," she tweeted.

It will be interesting to see what happens to The Judgment Day after WrestleMania 41. Finn Balor looks to be heading towards the exit door, while Carlito is seemingly in the middle. Perhaps, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio can finally add that new member they were talking about.

As for Bron Breakker and Penta, both stars may come after Dirty Dom after neither of them was pinned.

