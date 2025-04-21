Liv Morgan reacts to WrestleMania 41 title change; makes surprising claim

By Divesh Merani
Modified Apr 21, 2025 04:53 GMT
Liv Morgan (Image via Netflix.com)
Liv Morgan (Image via Netflix.com)

Liv Morgan had a rollercoaster of a WrestleMania. She and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch tonight, but it was not all bad.

Ad

Her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, won the Intercontinental Championship earlier on the show. He defeated Bron Breakker, Penta, and most importantly, Finn Balor to win his first singles title on WWE's main roster. Dirty Dom even pinned his Judgment Day teammate as the fans went crazy for him.

The WWE Universe is happy for Dominik, and so is Liv Morgan. She quote-tweeted WWE's post about the title change with a huge claim that Mysterio is already the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. This was also the first thing Morgan said to him backstage after it happened:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The greatest Intercontinental Champion of allllllllllllll time 😉," she tweeted.
Ad

It will be interesting to see what happens to The Judgment Day after WrestleMania 41. Finn Balor looks to be heading towards the exit door, while Carlito is seemingly in the middle. Perhaps, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio can finally add that new member they were talking about.

As for Bron Breakker and Penta, both stars may come after Dirty Dom after neither of them was pinned.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications