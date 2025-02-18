Dominik Mysterio confronts Liv Morgan after Jade Cargill accusation on WWE RAW

Jade Cargill's attackers may have been revealed, but Dominik Mysterio is now worried about Liv Morgan. The star confronted her about the Cargill situation on RAW tonight.

Ad

On WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis showed footage from when Jade Cargill was being loaded into an ambulance after her attack a few months ago. It showed two stars walking away from the ambulance - Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. However, Naomi and Bianca Belair were convinced that the duo was involved in attacking Cargill and said that they were going to RAW to settle things.

Dominik Mysterio confronted her about what was said on SmackDown and expressed his worry, saying that Belair and Naomi were here on RAW to seek revenge on them.

Ad

Trending

"I heard that Bianca and Naomi are here on RAW. They are looking for revenge," Mysterio said.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Liv Morgan seemed unbothered even after Dominik Mysterio expressed concern and asked her about Bianca Belair and Naomi. She said the only revenge the two stars need to worry about is that Raquel Rodriguez and Liv would take their Women's Tag Team Championship from them. She didn't mention Jade Cargill or deny the charges.

Ad

"Maybe, I feel like the only revenge they should worry about, is when Raquel and I take their tag team titles," Liv said.

Expand Tweet

What happens when the stars confront each other remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback