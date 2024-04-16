Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest react to Rhea Ripley being forced to vacate her WWE title; future uncertain

Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio had something to say after Rhea Ripley had to leave WWE and was forced to vacate her title.

Rhea Ripley opened the latest episode of WWE RAW with the unfortunate news that she needed to vacate her Women's World Championship. She headed backstage after having put her title in the middle of the ring but not before a confrontation with Liv Morgan left her furious enough to attack a guard. The star was angry throughout her promo and was overcome with emotion.

When she went backstage, she was greeted by The Judgment Day. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio were all waiting for her. The moment she went backstage, they all hugged her, in what was a real-life emotional moment for the star.

The Eradicator had held the title for 380 days, but thanks to her real injury, there was no choice but for her to lose her championship. She'll be gone for multiple months. At this time, there's no clear timeline for a return, leaving the future uncertain as to when she will finally be back in the ring and ready to compete again.

Damian Priest said that she would be back soon because of who she was, and when she returned, she would teach Liv Morgan a lesson and get her title back. Dominik and Rhea embraced in what was a real-life emotional moment for the entire Judgment Day, as it was the end of an era for the former women's champion. Dominik also said that he loved her.

They were all very sorry for what had happened, and it was clear from their behavior. At this time, there's no certainty about when fans will see Rhea Ripley next.

With Rhea Ripley gone, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio have their own big feuds

While Rhea Ripley is now gone from the company for now, the rest of The Judgment Day will have to carry on.

On the one side, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has many opponents to fend off. At this time, Jey Uso is set to be his challenger at Backlash.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day may decide to go after the World tag team titles soon as well, but it remains to be seen.

We at Sportskeeda wish Rhea Ripley a swift recovery.

