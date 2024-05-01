Dominik Mysterio could date SmackDown star, says WWE personality, if he gets dumped by Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

WWE personality Sam Roberts thinks Dominik Mysterio could align himself with Tiffany Stratton if he gets dumped by Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

After joining The Judgment Day in late 2022, Dominik entered an on-screen romantic relationship with Rhea Ripley. Nevertheless, many now speculate he could cheat on his Mami with Liv Morgan after the latter was seen with him twice over the last two weeks. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was the one who injured The Eradicator during a backstage assault on the red brand, forcing the latter to relinquish her WWE Women's World Title, which Becky Lynch later won in a Battle Royal.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that Dominik help Morgan win the Women's World Title before a returning Ripley battles the former Riott Squad member for the title and custody of Dirty Dom in a ladder match. The WWE analyst proposed that The Eradicator should win the fight and then deliver a low blow to her on-screen boyfriend to end their relationship. Meanwhile, Morgan would want nothing to do with the former NXT North American Champion.

Roberts then claimed that Rey Mysterio's son could align himself with SmackDown star Tiffany Stratton after losing Ripley and Morgan:

"Now, Rhea Ripley is off to the races as a solo babyface queen and Dominik Mysterio has to figure out what's next because Liv doesn't stay with Dominik after that. Liv was just using Dominik anyway. Liv is gonna figure out another path here. Maybe she's not done with Rhea Ripley, maybe whatever, but she has no interest in Dominik Mysterio anymore," he said.

The 40-year-old WWE personality added:

"So Dominik has now lost Rhea and Liv Morgan. Maybe he goes back to Judgment Day and Judgment Day is like, 'What do you want from us?' And Dominik has to figure out what's next. I don't know, maybe Dominik goes with Tiffany Stratton after that. I don't know what happens next but that at least takes us through Mami's return. I would love to see it." [From 24:59 to 25:34]

Tiffany Stratton is dating WWE star Ludwig Kaiser in real life

While Tiffany Stratton could have an on-screen romance with Dominik Mysterio if WWE followed Sam Roberts' suggested storyline, The Center of the Universe is dating another superstar, Ludwig Kaiser, in real life.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Stratton revealed how she and Kaiser started dating:

"So we've actually been dating for, it's gonna be two years in May. We kind of always knew of each other because we both were at the Performance Center. One day, he was out, and it was my birthday weekend, and I was out, and we actually played rock, paper, scissors, and the loser had to ask the person on the date. So he lost, and he had to ask me on the date. [What was your first date?] Kres Steakhouse in Orlando." [H/T: Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

Tiffany Stratton has been feuding with Naomi and Bayley on SmackDown. The three ladies are set to square off in a WWE Women's Championship match at Backlash France. It would be interesting to see if The Center of the Universe can capture her first title on the main roster next Saturday.

