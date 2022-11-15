Dominik Mysterio disrespects 22-year-veteran backstage before beating him on RAW

Dominik Mysterio's character got a new lease on life after joining The Judgment Day. This week on RAW, he confronted 22-year veteran Shelton Benjamin backstage, only to get challenged to a match.

Benjamin started his career with WWE in 2000 with Ohio Valley Wrestling, which was, at the time, the company's developmental territory. He has since gone on to win several accolades, including the tag team titles, the United States Title, and the Intercontinental Title. He was also part of the highly acclaimed World's Greatest Tag Team alongside Charlie Haas.

The confrontation between Mysterio and Shelton Benjamin started with the latter's interview that was interrupted. Dominik then took shots at him and declared himself greater than his father, Rey Mysterio. Benjamin didn't take kindly to the disrespect that was shown to him and would call out the young Dominik.

While Damian Priest interjected to make his stance clear, Benjamin said he would accept the challenge from Dominik, leading to a match later on the show. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were by his side, as they made the difference in helping Dominik Mysterio pick up the win.

Dominik Mysterio seems to be thriving in his new role with The Judgment Day. While Rhea Ripley is the unofficial enforcer of the group, Dominik is still the up-and-comer.

Meanwhile, this was Shelton Benjamin's second match in successive weeks on Monday Night RAW after participating in a battle royal on the July 27 episode of the red brand. It remains to be seen what is next for the former tag team champion.

