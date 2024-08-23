Dominik Mysterio earns new nickname as he celebrates WWE anniversary 

Dominik Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match four years ago and an interesting stat about his career so far has been shared online. The veteran is a member of The Judgment Day and will be in action at WWE Bash in Berlin at the end of the month.

The 27-year-old's character in the promotion has evolved over the years. He used to idolize his father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, but now he despises him. Dirty Dom became an even bigger heel at SummerSlam earlier this month when he betrayed Rhea Ripley and helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship.

The account "WrestleOps" on X pointed out today that Mysterio has competed in 280 matches since his in-ring debut four years ago and is becoming one of the most hated heels in history. It was also noted that Mysterio has earned the label of being a "workhorse" for the amount of work he has put in. Mysterio's first match was a loss against Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at SummerSlam 2020.

Dominik Mysterio reveals how his wife reacts to his storyline relationships on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio recently shared how his wife reacts to his storyline relationships on WWE television.

Speaking with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, the former North American Champion discussed how his real-life wife, Marie Juliette, reacts to his storylines on RAW. Mysterio noted that his wife was the best and shared the first text he got after Rhea Ripley licked his face.

"The woman's a saint, man," Dominik Mysterio told Logan Paul and co-host Mike Majlak. "Shout out to Marie. She's honestly the best. We've been together since we were 14. We're 27 now. She's been with me through thick and thin. And she's honestly, she's the best. I do what I do on TV...when Rhea licked my face, the first text I got from her was, 'There's a tarantula in our garage," he said.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will be squaring off against The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) at Bash in Berlin on August 31. The Judgment Day attacked Priest and Ripley during this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW.

