Liv Morgan reacts to Dominik Mysterio disrespecting Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has shared her reaction to Dominik Mysterio's actions on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day brutally attacked The Terror Twins at the show, and Dirty Dom disrespected Rhea Ripley before leaving the squared circle.

During the August 19 episode of the red brand's show, the former NXT North American Champion challenged Damian Priest to a singles match. However, the contest could not even start as The Judgment Day members tried to jump their former stablemate during his entrance. As Rhea Ripley came out to help The Archer of Infamy, Morgan also showed up, and the heel faction capitalized on the numbers advantage, flooring The Terror Twins.

After laying waste to Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio added insult to injury as he disrespected The Eradicator by covering her face with Liv Morgan's "Liv's finally on top" t-shirt which he was wearing around his waist. WWE shared a video of the spot, calling out the younger Mysterio for his actions.

"HOW DARE YOU, @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio! 😡," WWE wrote.

The post caught the attention of the newest member of The Judgment Day, and she shared her reaction in the comments section.

"My Daddy Dom🖤," Morgan commented.

Former WWE employee believes Liv Morgan will control and manipulate fellow Judgment Day members

Liv Morgan announced her "Revenge Tour" against Rhea Ripley following her return from injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble. She followed it up by injuring Ripley and capturing the Women's World Championship vacated by The Eradicator. She further infiltrated The Judgment Day, making Dominik Mysterio and the other members turn on the Aussie star.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Tommy Carlucci predicted that the former Riott Squad member would control the entirety of The Judgment Day, including Finn Balor, without the latter even realizing it. The former WWE employee added he believes that Morgan has not smartened up, even Dominik, about her plans.

"I think as the storyline goes on, she's [Liv Morgan] gonna be controlling everything, even Finn. And Finn doesn't even know it that he's being controlled by Liv. That's how smart she is. I think they're really investing in her, and we all know there's an angle here with her and Dom and stuff like that. I don't think she's even smartened up Dom of what she has planned for The Judgment Day. That's what I'm thinking," he said. [From 20:46 to 21:19]

Morgan and Mysterio will face The Terror Twins at Bash in Berlin. It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest can get their revenge at the premium live event.

