Dominik Mysterio eying "important" 34-year-old star as the next Judgment Day recruit

The Judgment Day may not be done expanding as Dominik Mysterio is eyeing the next possible recruit. On RAW, he told the rest of the group to keep an eye out on a recently-returned superstar who could be "important."

After a tense confrontation with Imperium last week, Dominik Mysterio stepped up for The Judgment Day and teased being a challenger to Gunther. He took it to Gunther this week on RAW but fell short.

When Dominik was in the medical room with the rest of The Judgment Day, 34-year-old star Andrade, set to have his return match on RAW, approached him and told him to sit down.

In response, Dominik told The Judgment Day to keep an eye out on Andrade as he could be "important" for them.

There may still be room for another member in The Judgment Day. However, most would argue that Andrade isn't necessarily a good fit for the faction.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest ordered JD McDonagh to target Gunther after Dominik failed to defeat him.

The Intercontinental Championship picture keeps heating up, with more superstars making the pitch to compete for the title at WrestleMania 40.

