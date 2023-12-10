Dominik Mysterio gets emotional about Rhea Ripley's message to him after his loss at NXT Deadline

Dominik Mysterio will want to forget what happened at NXT Deadline. He made his way to the ring as the North American Champion without Rhea Ripley or any other Judgment Day member by his side. He left the NXT event without the title, and was furious about his friends not being by his side.

Dominik is a two-time NXT North American Champion and the last time he lost the title too, he didn't have Rhea Ripley by his side. History repeated itself at NXT Deadline when Mami wasn't by his side when he defended his title against Dragon Lee.

After Dominik Mysterio's loss, Rhea Ripley took to her Instagram account to share how she felt about it. She said that she was proud of his achievements over the past year, and shared some words of encouragement. Dom Dom came across the post and shared an emotional response to it.

What did Dominik Mysterio have to say about Rhea Ripley's absence at NXT Deadline?

Mysterio found himself in an unfamiliar situation when he didn't have the rest of The Judgment Day by his side. He was also taken aback when he saw his father ringside to cheer on Dragon Lee.

After Lee beat Mysterio for the NXT North American Title, Dominik was furious about being alone. In a WWE Digital Exclusive, he was seen questioning where The Judgment Day was.

"You all saw what happened to me out there. I am the greatest NXT North American Champion that's ever been. Dragon Lee, my deadbeat dad? Where's Judgment Day? Where's Finn, where's Damian, JD, Mami? You know what, I'm gonna go home to Mami because Judgment day runs all, and this shouldn't be happening," said Dominik. [From 0:04 - 0:23]

