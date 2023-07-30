Dominik Mysterio gets a new neck tattoo; find out what it says

Dominik Mysterio has been dominating headlines because of his character development and ever-increasing notoriety in recent months. The former tag team champion added to his persona even more with a new neck tattoo.

The 26-year-old has really hit his stride ever since becoming a heel and aligning with The Judgment Day last year. He recently won the NXT North American Championship and has already successfully defended it on a couple of occasions.

Dirty Dom's pairing with Rhea Ripley proved a turning point in his career. It seems like Mami's mojo is rubbing off on the star even outside the squared circle as he recently got a new ink on his neck that says "Villano," Spanish for Villain.

Dominik Mysterio will defend his title at an upcoming WWE event

Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American title victory came as a shock to many. The star was assisted by his fellow Judgment Day stablemates and secured a victory over Wes Lee to win his first singles championship in WWE.

Dirty Dom has been flourishing as a heel and has been a menace to the rest of the roster. The 26-year-old gets the loudest boos in every arena, and fans can't wait to see him lose the title.

Their wish could come true at NXT: Great American Bash, where The Judgment Day star will put his coveted belt on the line in a Triple-Threat match against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips



Dirty Dom is a menace pic.twitter.com/jN4eLSTpnZ Dominik Mysterio: “I dream about that every night, sometimes it keeps me up and I can’t sleep. But, because he’s no longer with us, R.I.P Eddie.”Dirty Dom is a menace

Dominik Mysterio is not only disliked by fans, but his colleagues are also not particularly fond of him. NXT Superstar Roxanne recently detailed her reason for hating Dirty Dom in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"I mean, he [Dom] turned on his dad, come on. I have hated him since that moment. I was done," said Roxanne Perez.

WWE has done an excellent job in capitalizing on the heat the second-generation superstar gets. The Judgment Day as a group, has also been treated like the top faction in the last few weeks, with two of their members walking around with gold around their waist.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023