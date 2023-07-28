"I have hated him since that moment" - WWE Superstar reveals reasons behind hating Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez recently revealed that she's not been a fan of Dominik Mysterio ever since he betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio.

Back at Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik turned on his father Rey and joined forces with The Judgment Day. Within a few weeks of time, the 26-year-old became one of the most despicable heels in all of WWE. The mere sight of him lifting the microphone inside the ring elicits massive boos from the fans.

While Dominik has gone on to succeed in his current role, recently capturing the NXT North American Title, it's safe to say he hasn't won over many people. One among them is Roxanne Perez.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed that she had hated Dominik Mysterio ever since he attacked Rey last year.

"I mean, he turned on his dad, come on. I have hated him since that moment. I was done," said Roxanne Perez. [17:15 - 17:25]

Dominik Mysterio will defend his title at NXT: The Great American Bash 2023

Though he only won the NXT North American Title hardly ten days back, Dominik would be putting it on the line against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee at The Great American Bash this Sunday night.

In a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, Ali didn't mince any words before blasting the 26-year-old performer. He stated that Dominik Mysterio had nothing original about him and that he steals everything, be it moves or catchphrases.

"I'm going to do what I've to do to get rid of Dirty Dumb Dumb I like to call him. Is there anything original about this guy? He steals catchphrases, he steals moves, and he even stole the ugly mullet that he has like there is nothing original about this guy," said Mustafa Ali.

As for Roxanne Perez, she would be in action against Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild match at NXT Great American Bash.

Great American Bash is available exclusively on Peacock on July 30 at 8 pm ET.

