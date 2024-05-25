Dominik Mysterio gets verbally obliterated by 9-time champion backstage at WWE King & Queen of The Ring 2024

Dominik Mysterio played a crucial role in a championship changing hands at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024. As a result of it, Dom found himself on the receiving end of a verbal meltdown by a nine-time champion.

The opening match of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event saw Becky Lynch defend her Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan. In a big twist, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio came out. He made his intentions clear beforehand - to ensure that Morgan wouldn't win the Women's World Title after being directly responsible for injuring Rhea Ripley.

Unfortunately for Dominik, his move to slide a steel chair in the ring for Becky Lynch to use backfired, leading to Liv Morgan's win. Byron Saxton was backstage and saw Dominik Mysterio getting verbally obliterated by the former nine-time Women's Champion Becky Lynch for costing her the title.

Expand Tweet

Following this, Becky Lynch went on to state that she had a rematch clause in her contract and was invoking it for this Monday on RAW. There seems to be speculation that Dominik could have intentionally helped Morgan, as she was once spotted exiting a room with him on the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback