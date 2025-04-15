Dominik Mysterio given WWE WrestleMania spot over a 4-time champion due to seniority, says veteran (Exclusive)

The WrestleMania 41 card is nearly complete, and the absence of certain WWE names hasn't gone down well with some fans, including Carmelo Hayes. Vince Russo spoke about Hayes' unremarkable WWE status on this week's Legion of RAW.

As the massive event approaches, several stars have received prominent assignments, with Dominik Mysterio set to challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a four-way match.

Dominik has not won a singles title on RAW and SmackDown and could tick that accomplishment off his list if he could overcome three very skilled competitors in Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor.

Amid the build for 'Mania, one fan expressed their displeasure over Dominik Mysterio getting a top WrestleMania match over Carmelo Hayes, who has been working hard since getting the call-up from NXT, where he has won four championships.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's RAW post-show, Vince Russo noted that Dominik had more time on the main roster than Hayes, which was probably the reasoning behind WWE's decision:

"I guess Dom Dom has just been there longer, so he is going to get a spot on WrestleMania before Carmelo Hayes. Seniority." [38:00 - 38:15]

Additionally, Vince Russo was pretty underwhelmed by WWE's plans for Carmelo Hayes, noting that he has lately been tagging with The Miz, collectively known as "Melo Don't Miz".

Russo wasn't excited at all by the alliance and in particular, WWE's handling of the former NXT Champion:

"Nothing, he is running around with Miz on SmackDown, and it makes zero sense, bro. There is no point, really, nothing." [From 38:18 onwards]

WrestleMania season can often be tough for every deserving talent to get their shine on the Grandest Stage of Them All and Carmelo Hayes would be expecting his fortunes to improve after April 20.

