Dominik Mysterio gives himself a new name following WWE RAW

By Vivek Sharma
Published Oct 07, 2025 13:15 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is a top heel in WWE! (Image from WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio is known by many names in WWE, such as Dirty Dom and Latino Cheat, which resonate with his character. He gave himself another name after RAW last night, with this one not much related to his in-ring work.

Dominik has become one of the top heels in the pro wrestling world in his short time with the global juggernaut. He currently holds the AAA Mega Championship and the Intercontinental title, which shows the creative team's trust in his abilities.

He was also present on RAW last night, where he teamed up with his Judgment Day stablemates JD McDonagh and Finn Balor to take on Penta, Dragon Lee, and AJ Styles. However, Rusev interfered during the match, which led to Dirty Dom abandoning his teammates.

Dominik Mysterio did not address his actions in a recent post. Instead, he posted a picture of himself playing on a gaming console and referred to himself as Young Jedi.

WWE has been teasing Dominik Mysterio splitting away from The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been one of the most prominent factions in WWE over the last few years. The group underwent a major reshuffle in 2024, when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were ousted from the faction. However, things do not seem to be going well in the new iteration of the heel stable as well.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have looked to be at odds with Dominik Mysterio, with the addition of Roxanne Perez creating further dissension. Dirty Dom even abandoned his stablemates during the match on RAW, which won't sit well with Balor.

WWE has been teasing the split for the last several months. However, it seems like they are waiting for Liv Morgan to make a return to pull the plug. The former Women's World Champion suffered an injury a few months ago, which also led to Roxanne Perez replacing her as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

