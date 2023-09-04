Dominik Mysterio has hilarious reaction to bold threat from former WWE champion

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio has responded to a threatening message from a RAW star following WWE Payback.

Dirty Dom was not scheduled for a match last night but interfered in multiple bouts. He helped Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions and also interfered in Rhea Ripley's match against Raquel Rodriguez.

Mysterio provided a distraction, and Ripley capitalized. The Eradicator planted Rodriguez with the Riptide for the pinfall victory and retained the Women's World Championship last night at the premium live event.

The three-time Women's Tag Team Champion took to social media to deliver a warning to Mysterio. She stated that the 26-year-old is a dead man walking and that their issues are far from over. Dominik Mysterio reacted to the post with a GIF of the legendary Scott Hall pretending to be scared.

You can check out Dominik Mysterio's post below:

Paul Heyman claims Dominik Mysterio does not need his guidance in WWE

Paul Heyman recently praised Dominik Mysterio and claimed that the NXT North American Champion does not need his wisdom.

Heyman currently serves as The Wiseman of The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso returned on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown and helped Solo Sikoa defeat AJ Styles. Jimmy appeared to want to return to The Bloodline, but SmackDown went off the air with Heyman calling Roman Reigns on the entrance ramp.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Heyman claimed that Dominik Mysterio is doing great on his own and is traveling the world as a champion.

"He doesn't need my wisdom. He's doing great on his own. He's already the greatest North American Heavyweight Champion of all time. Outside of NXT, no one ever saw that title except on 30-second commercials on RAW or SmackDown for the next NXT show. And now, he is traveling around the world with the championship. He's already done more with the Mysterio name than his father could ever have hoped," said Heyman.

The Judgment Day is seemingly back on the same page as the faction dominated last night at WWE Payback. Only time will tell if Raquel Rodriguez will get her revenge on Mysterio for interfering in her title match against Rhea Ripley at the premium live event.

