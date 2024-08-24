Dominik Mysterio hits back at haters after pushing for new WWE nickname

The WWE Universe seemingly has a love-hate relationship with Dominik Mysterio. The second-generation superstar has been pushing for a bold new nickname to take off, but fans have continuously trolled him. Now Dom is firing back on what is a big day for his career.

Dirty Dom is currently celebrating a major milestone in his career. Today marks four years since the 27-year-old made his in-ring debut, which saw him lose a near-23-minute Street Fight to Seth Rollins on August 23, 2020 at SummerSlam. The son of Rey Mysterio is already a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion and two-time NXT North American Champion.

Mysterio took to X earlier today to tout his four years with World Wrestling Entertainment. He used #LaCabra as the hashtag, which translates to "The Goat." The boasting obviously led to some criticism from the WWE Universe.

Trending

"Year 4... Living F*****g legend. #LaCabra," Dominik Mysterio wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Screenshot of Dom's post (Photo Credit: Dominik Mysterio on X)

Mysterio then posted a follow-up almost four hours later. This time, he changed his tune and pushed the WWE Universe away while still declaring himself La Cabra. Dom's G.O.M.D acronym seems to represent the popular phrase "Get Off My D**k," but he did not elaborate.

Nah. G.O.M.D #LaCabra," Dominik Mysterio wrote.

Expand Tweet

Mysterio and Morgan continue to taunt Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley ahead of the match at WWE Bash in Berlin. Dom and Liv are in the new Judgment Day with Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh, where "no egos, no leaders" is the theme of the faction.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan team ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

The inaugural WWE Bash in Berlin PLE will see Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan team up to face Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in mixed tag team action. This will not be the first time Mysterio has teamed with the Women's World Champion.

Dirty Dom and Liv teamed up for the first time on the July 8 RAW, defeating Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega. However, officials have booked the two in upcoming dark matches and non-televised live event matches to help prepare for Bash in Berlin. The recent SmackDown dark match saw Dom and Liv come up short against the unique team of Braun Strowman and Kairi Sane.

The Terror Twins have had eight standard two-on-two tag team bouts. The first saw Priest and Ripley lose to Liv and AJ Styles at a live event on May 21, 2022, and the most recent was a loss to Michin and Karl Anderson at a live event on December 30 of that same year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback