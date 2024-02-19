Dominik Mysterio hypes up Samoan family member's in-ring return on Instagram

Dominik Mysterio doesn't seem to have much going his way heading into WrestleMania 40 this year. Last year, he was in a marquee match against his father, but this time along, there is apparently nothing in sight. On Instagram, he hyped up the in-ring return of his long-time friend - a member of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family.

That superstar is none other than the son of the late great Umaga - Zilla Fatu. Now in his latter 20s, he is set to make an in-ring return for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. It appeared as though his time at ROW was the perfect way to make it to WWE, but Booker T revealed that he had had a falling out with Zilla Fatu over 'irreconcilable differences.' Fatu, for his part, said that he had a very different vision than ROW over his wrestling career.

They have apparently now made up and resolved their differences, which means that the differences weren't that irreconcilable after all. Ahead of his return to Reality of Wrestling, his long-time friend Dominik Mysterio hyped it up by posting it on his Instagram story.

'Dirty' Dom put a post about Zilla Fatu's return on his Instagram story

Ninth of March is when Fatu will be making his return to the ROW ring.

Zilla Fatu pitched a storyline involving Dominik Mysterio

Zilla Fatu's father Umaga and Dominik's father Rey Mysterio were both key parts of the WWE roster during the Ruthless Aggression and early PG Era.

In an interview with A&G Media, Zilla Fatu had pitched a story involving Dominik Mysterio revolving around prison time.

"I can definitely see me and Dom having a feud. Like, the storyline could be basically, you know, he came to prison, and I was the one looking out for him, and then he was like, he went home. He said he was gonna take care of me, but he left me in the pen to rot in hell." [21:14 - 21:34]

Expand Tweet

Fatu went on to state that because his and Dominik's fathers worked in WWE at the same time, they used to hang out backstage and were long-time friends as a result.