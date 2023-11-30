Dominik Mysterio has an interesting reaction to WWE's CM Punk return post

The CM Punk fever has taken over WWE, and rightfully so. The company's social media handles are filled with Punk-related posts, and one of them recently received a pretty epic response from Dominik Mysterio.

Watching CM Punk back in a WWE ring after nearly ten years has been a surreal experience for the fanbase. The former AEW star surprised his hometown Chicago crowd by showing up at Survivor Series.

Punk also closed out the RAW after the premium live event with a promo in which he sounded grateful about coming back 'home.'

As expected, WWE is making the most out of Punk's comeback. The promotion's social media team is clearly working overtime. A recent post looked back at a few memorable moments from Punk's first WWE run.

The company beautifully showcased Punk's career in pictures, and while fans seemed to have loved it, Dominik Mysterio could be least bothered.

The Judgment Day member reacted to the post with an iconic GIF of The Rock. Dominik is a true menace who always sticks to his obnoxiously annoying character, and his response to WWE's CM Punk return post is a perfect example of the same.

"Dirty" Dom is up to his usual tricks

Where there is heat to draw, you'd find 'Dirty' Dom!

CM Punk is seemingly heading toward a high-profile WWE feud

While it's great to see him back, fans are now eager to see how WWE utilizes CM Punk.

It's evident that there are specific talents within WWE who are skeptical about having Punk around, given the former AEW World Champion's contentious reputation.

Punk addressed the apparent heat from some members of the locker room during his promo on RAW and declared before the show went off the air that he didn't care about making friends anymore.

The Second City Saint wanted to make more money and still felt he was the Best in the World. Seth Rollins has emerged as the biggest name to have taken offense to Punk's return, and based on the comments of both superstars, WWE might be building up their feud.

Rollins and Punk could battle it out for the World Heavyweight Championship, but should it happen as soon as Royal Rumble 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

