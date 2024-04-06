Dominik Mysterio interrupts non-Judgment Day faction on WWE SmackDown; immediately gets betrayed

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega faced Elektra Lopez during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown whereas Dominik interrupted LWO.

The Latino World Order (LWO) and Legado Del Fantasma have been at loggerheads for some time now. Within this rivalry, tensions have escalated between Zelina Vega and Elektra, leading to personal animosity. Hence, a singles match between the two competitors was announced for this week's WWE SmackDown.

Before the match, LWO's newest member, Dragon Lee, was ambushed backstage, presumably by Legado Del Fantasma. This left Zelina Vega visibly distracted to focus during the match.

Despite the adversity, Zelina showcased her skills throughout the match. In the closing moments, she successfully executed the Hammerlock DDT, seemingly sealing the victory.

However, Dominik Mysterio's interference created a distraction, preventing the referee from counting the pinfall. Elektra Lopez took advantage of the situation and delivered a decisive two-handed chokebomb to secure the victory.

In the match's aftermath, Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar attacked Rey Mysterio. Surprisingly, Andrade, who had accompanied Dominik, betrayed him by attacking Dominik and Escobar. Andrade then hugged Rey Mysterio to a massive reaction from the WWE Universe.

At Wrestlemania XL, the Latino World Order (LWO) will be in action as Rey Mysterio teams up with Dragon Lee to take on the duo of Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. The status of Lee's participation in the match remains to be seen after what transpired earlier during the show.

