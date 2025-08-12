Dominik Mysterio Invites New WWE Superstar to The Judgment Day

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 12, 2025 01:55 GMT
Dominik Mysterio has invited a new WWE Superstar to the Judgment Day. The star was at the clubhouse tonight on RAW, much to the surprise of the rest of the group. Dom has made some decisions about the future of the faction, which will also benefit him.

Saturday in Mexico City, the AAA Mega Championship will be on the line in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Triplemania XXXIII. El Hijo del Vikingo will be defending his Mega Championship against Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio, and El Grande Americano. Dominik confirmed that he was looking to use the connection with El Grande Americano to pick up the win and gain an advantage in the match.

On RAW, Dominik Mysterio invited El Grande Americano to the Judgment Day and brought him into the clubhouse, introducing him to the rest of the group. Others were not particularly happy to see him and made that clear, but Mysterio was even able to convince Finn Balor of his intentions. El Grande Americano, who is clearly being played by Ludwig Kaiser, is also set for the match, and now Mysterio plans on using him to get the win at the event, as he explained to Balor.

"Maybe, but I am the king of the Luchadors so I am using him to my advantage for Saturday at Triplemania," Mysterio said.

While Balor was not happy about Americano, he was convinced enough.

"You know, that's a good idea. And maybe he can help you bring back the AAA Mega Championship to the Clubhouse. That would be great," Finn agreed.
Mysterio asked him to trust "Daddy Dom" and said that he knew what he was doing.

Dominik Mysterio Has a Chance to Become a Double Champion in WWE

Mysterio is the WWE Intercontinental Champion and is using that position to get even more advantages. He successfully defended the title against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam and is now poised to win another title.

Should he win at Triplemania and become the AAA Mega Champion, then he will be a double champion in WWE, reflecting his very real popularity at this time.

