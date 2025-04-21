Dominik Mysterio involved in serious accident after WrestleMania 41; WWE fan potentially injured

Dominik Mysterio had a huge night at WrestleMania 41, winning the Intercontinental Championship. However, Mysterio was reportedly involved in an accident backstage that might have resulted in a fan being injured.

One of the top matches on WrestleMania Sunday was the Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship. Bron Breakker defended his title against Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta. Balor had Breakker beat, but "Dirty" Dom hit a Frog Splash on his Judgment Day stablemate to get the pinfall victory.

Fans inside Allegiant Stadium erupted as Mysterio won his first singles title on the main roster. However, later on in the night, he was seemingly involved in an accident backstage wherein a fan could have suffered injuries.

As seen in the video below, Dominik Mysterio was riding in a utility vehicle, possibly on his way to join Joe Tessitore, Big E, and Peter Rosenberg outside Allegiant Stadium for the post-show coverage. The vehicle accidentally struck a woman trying to get a picture with the new Intercontinental Champion.

It was the second vehicular accident at WrestleMania 41, with Stone Cold Steve Austin ramming his ATV on the barricades before announcing the attendance numbers for the two-night extravaganza.

WWE President Nick Khan had to speak with the woman who fell over due to the incident. It's unclear if the driver of the utility vehicle carrying Dominik Mysterio was an employee of WWE or Allegiant Stadium.

