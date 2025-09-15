  • home icon
  • Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and others react to Andrade's first message following WWE release

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 15, 2025 17:30 GMT
Andrade has broken his silence (image via WWE.com)
Andrade's WWE release was leaked on Saturday night, and over the past two days, more information has been revealed surrounding his exit.

The former NXT Champion has finally broken the silence on the subject, and despite the rumors that he left on bad terms, he has thanked WWE in his first comments. The former champion has also shared an image where he wrote "thank you" in a message.

Several WWE stars have since reacted to the message, including some of his close friends in the company, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

Dragon Lee sent a message with emojis that showed he was sending the former NXT Champion his love.

There are also a number of other WWE stars, including CM Punk, Humberto Carillo, Ivar, Apollo Crews, Cruz Del Toro, and Dragon Lee.

He has a number of friends in WWE [Image credit: Instagram.com]
It seems that, regardless of the terms under which he left the company this past weekend, he still has a number of friends left on the roster who seem to want to wish him well in his next venture.

Why did WWE release Andrade?

The circumstances behind the 35-year-old's WWE release have been discussed all weekend, and it seems that there was an issue with the former Champion that led to him being escorted from the building a few weeks ago.

Reports have since suggested that after he left a TV taping, Andrade was unreachable, and this meant that plans had to be changed for Rey Fenix. The duo had been working together as a team on SmackDown for several weeks, and it seemed they were on track for a push heading into Clash in Paris, but as per the reports, he was not answering WWE's calls.

Andrade has now confirmed that he has been released by the company, and it appears that he is hoping to remain on good terms with the company, despite his recent exit.

Phillipa Marie

