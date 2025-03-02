Dominik Mysterio laughs at Cody Rhodes after he's attacked by celebrity at Elimination Chamber

Dominik Mysterio shared a hilarious reaction to a celebrity attacking Cody Rhodes last night at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Judgment Day star was not in action at the PLE last night in Toronto, Canada.

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes came to the ring to congratulate him following the victory. The Rock interrupted alongside popular rapper Travis Scott, and Rhodes refused to give The Final Boss his soul.

Cena then shockingly turned heel and attacked Rhodes. Travis Scott also took the opportunity to slap The American Nightmare in the face, and Dominik Mysterio shared a hilarious reaction to the moment today on his Instagram story. You can check out Mysterio's reaction in the image below.

Mysterio reacts to Rhodes getting slapped by Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber. [Image credit: Screenshot from Dominik Mysterio's Instagram story]

Rhodes will be defending the title against The Cenation Leader at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former WWE Superstar praises Dominik Mysterio as a performer

Alberto Del Rio recently discussed Dominik Mysterio and noted that he was doing a great job on WWE's main roster.

During a Q&A with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former champion stated that Mysterio was doing a fantastic job, and he was happy to see his success. He added that the 27-year-old has stepped out of Rey Mysterio's shadow and has found his character.

"He's killing it. He's doing a fantastic job. It makes me so happy to see this story of success because I know we work for the fans, but sometimes the fans are a little bit unfair, and I remember fans destroying Dominik Mysterio years ago, just bashing him about stuff and comparing him with his dad. But he never wanted to be like his dad. Of course, he learned from the best, he learned from Rey Mysterio and many others, but he was just trying to find his character, his persona in the industry. He did it already and he's killing it." [6:19 – 7:09]

You can check out the full interview with Alberto Del Rio in the video below:

John Cena's heel turn has provided a shocking twist on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if Mysterio will be in action at The Show of Shows in April.

