Dominik Mysterio leaves present for female WWE star

Dominik Mysterio left a present for a female WWE star during this week's episode of RAW. Last night's show was the final edition of the red brand before Crown Jewel 2025 this Saturday night in Perth, Australia.

Backstage interview Jackie Redmond took to her Instagram story to reveal that Dominik Mysterio left her a present during last night's show. She shared that the Intercontinental Champion took a selfie with her phone and left it in her camera roll without her knowledge. You can check out Mysterio's selfie in the image below.

"LMAO Dom what are youuuuuu doing in my camera roll!?" he wrote.

Mysterio left a selfie in a backstage interviewer's phone. [Image credit: Jackie Redmond on Instagram]

Mysterio pinned his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, at WrestleMania in a Fatal 4-Way match to become Intercontinental Champion. He is scheduled to defend the title against Penta during next week's episode of WWE RAW following Crown Jewel 2025.

Bill Apter suggests Dominik Mysterio has lost some of his heat in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that Dominik Mysterio is not as despised by fans as he used to be.

Mysterio defeated El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide to become the AAA Mega Champion. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter stated that the Intercontinental Champion had lost some of his heat with fans. He suggested that Mysterio had become more popular in AAA than he is on WWE television.

"I am gonna give him, uh, what's going on with him now, I think he has lost some of his heat. So I am gonna agree with you and right now I am gonna say Not (not hot). I think we may see a split with he and the Judgment Day. They seem to be stirring that up a little bit. I think that in terms of AAA, he has probably got more heat than he does at WWE at this point," he said.

Eddie Gillette @MrEddieGillette Dominik Mysterio, like every great heel, is so good at being a bad guy, the fans start to love him. #WWERaw

AJ Styles, Dragon Lee, and Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh in a six-man tag team match last night on RAW. Only time will tell if Mysterio can defeat Penta next week to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More