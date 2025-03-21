Dominik Mysterio likes John Cena's post celebrating his "breakup" with WWE fans

Dominik Mysterio seems quite happy for John Cena following his "breakup" with the WWE Universe. Dirty Dom recently "liked" Cena's latest Instagram post that hinted at Cena celebrating the breakup.

Ad

On RAW this week, Cena addressed his heel turn and cut a scathing promo targeting the WWE Universe. He mentioned fans turning on him despite his attempts to win them over. He also targeted his young fans, who had been supporting him for years on end. Cena then declared that he was breaking up with them.

John Cena recently shared a picture on Instagram. The picture shows a visual from The Wolf of Wall Street, with Leonardo DiCaprio dancing with his colleagues. The post received a "like" from none other than Dominik Mysterio, as can be seen below:

Ad

Trending

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik wants to wrestle John Cena again

Cena and Dominik's only singles outing was a dark match that took place on the September 29, 2023 edition of SmackDown. Cena picked up a win over Dominik that night. In a chat with Muscle Man Malcolm, Dominik said the following about the match:

“Unfortunately, I wrestled John Cena in a dark match one time and it did not go my way. I was the NXT North American Champion at the time, so I had other things on my mind. I mean, I hate Cena for personal reasons. But I would love to get back in there with him. I was definitely unprepared. I had other things on my mind, so I’d definitely like to run it back now.” (H/T WrestleZone)

Cena might not wrestle Dominik anytime soon as both men are heels on WWE TV at the moment. If Cena ends up turning babyface during the final months of his run, there might be a possibility that he wrestles Dirty Dom one more time before calling it quits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback