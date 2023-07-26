Dominik Mysterio could lose his NXT North American Title due to a massive betrayal, says veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes Damian Priest could shock the world by cashing in his MITB contract on NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik winning the North American Title on last week's NXT surprised fans, as none had expected him to dethrone Wes Lee. However, thanks to timely interference from his Judgment Day stablemates, the 26-year-old secured the win.

While all the members of the stable are at the top of their games, they haven't looked like they are always on the same page, including on the latest NXT. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter explained that Judgment Day's dissension could result in a major betrayal.

Apter added that he could see Damian Priest cashing in his MITB contract to win the NXT North American Title from Dominik Mysterio.

"Damian Priest might cash-in on Dominik down the line. I think so. Maybe not going after the world title or the Universal Title but maybe the NXT North American Title," said Bill Apter [26:22 - 26:37]

Dominik Mysterio would defend his North American Title in a three-way match

While he recently won the NXT North American Championship, Dominik has already found himself in an unfavorable situation. The 26-year-old will put his title on the line against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali at NXT: Great American Bash.

Dominik Mysterio was initially scheduled to defend his gold only against Ali. However, upon Rhea Ripley's suggestion, he made it a triple-threat match by adding Lee into the equation.

Though he sounded confident while addressing it in the ring, Dominik looked slightly concerned while talking to Ripley backstage about her decision.

It remains to be seen how things go down at Great American Bash on July 30th and if Dominik will come out with the gold intact on his waist after the show.

What do you make of Bill Apter's take on Damian Priest cashing in his MITB contract on Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.

