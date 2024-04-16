  • home icon
Dominik Mysterio loses to 34-year-old former champion in first-time-ever match on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 16, 2024 07:30 IST
Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube

This week, Dominik Mysterio faced a 34-year-old former United States Champion on RAW for the first time. In their first singles match, Dom lost.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Dominik didn't have much help in his defeat to Andrade—the man he faced at WrestleMania 40 along with Rey Mysterio while he teamed up with Santos Escobar. Although Dominik and Andrade have crossed paths before, this was their first singles match.

In a very good contest, Andrade would dispatch Dominik Mysterio on RAW. To nobody's surprise, it didn't end there.

JD McDonagh swooped in post-match to take advantage of a weakened Andrade and, along with Dominik, began a one-sided beatdown on Andrade. Surprisingly, the man who would save him was none other than Ricochet, who has been crossing paths with The Judgment Day recently.

Andrade continued to gain momentum on Monday Night RAW, which was at Dominik Mysterio's expense. It looks like Andrade and Ricochet could team up in their fight against The Judgment Day on RAW—that is, of course, until the WWE Draft comes up.

All eyes will be on Andrade for the Draft as his next major career step will be determined.