Dominik Mysterio loses at WrestleMania again - in a unique way

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio lost at WrestleMania once again, this time, however, a unique ending to his match.

Dominik teamed up with Santos Escobar to lock horns with Rey Mysterio and Andrade, who replaced Dragon Lee after the latter was attacked on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The match was filled with incredible spots and it looked like Rey and Andrade had been wrestling together for their whole life as the duo put on a great show with amazing moves.

The match ended in a pretty unique way as American Football stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson came out in masks, preventing Dirty Dom from using a chair and throwing him into a ring post. This allowed Rey Mysterio and Andrade to capitalize and take the win.

This was Dominik Mysterio's second loss at WrestleMania as he was defeated by his father last year as well.

Expand Tweet

Some amazing matches are still left on the WrestleMania XL Night One card including The Rock and Roman Reigns teaming up to go against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare and The Visionary will exact revenge against The Bloodline for getting attacked on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Check out Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch's Women's World Championship match result here.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Did you enjoy Rey Mysterio's another win over Dominik Mysterio? Absolutely No 0 votes View Discussion