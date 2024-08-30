Dominik Mysterio was already WWE's most hated heel before SummerSlam 2024. His betrayal of Rhea Ripley in favor of Liv Morgan took the hate towards him to a whole new level. Dirty Dom made a bold claim about that moment.

Dominik Mysterio is set to team up with Liv Morgan to face The Terror Twins Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. At SummerSlam, Ripley was betrayed by her Dom Dom, while Finn Balor turned on Damian Priest and cost him the World Heavyweight Championship. The night after that, the new Judgment Day line-up was revealed. It featured Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, with Liv Morgan and Carlito being added to the mix.

Speaking to The New York Post, Dominik boldly claimed that his betrayal of Rhea Ripley made him one of, if not the only, person in WWE history to turn heel while already being a heel.

“I am the most hated. I am the bad guy. I think I’m one of the only people, if not the only person to turn heel while already being the heel. It’s kind of just pouring more gasoline on the fire at that point. It’s just really cool. I’m just blessed for all the opportunities and I’m thankful for them. I’m just doing me. They hate me because I’m pretty," Mysterio said.

Dominik Mysterio is ready to run it back with Rey Mysterio with a major stipulation

In singles matches, Dominik is 0-2 against his father, the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Thanks to Liv Morgan, Dominik finally pinned his father in a mixed tag team match involving the LWO's Zelina Vega.

In the same New York Post interview, Dominik Mysterio claimed he's willing to put his mustache on the line against his father's iconic mask:

"I'm more than willing to put my mustache on the line if that deadbeat is willing to put his mask on the line. But I know he's too scared now that I got one on him. I'll tell you what—that victory for me solidified and put the stamp on me being the greatest Mysterio of all time," Dominik said.

There seems to be a feeling that the Rey-Dominik saga is far from over. Except for the aforementioned tag team match, the WWE Hall of Famer has picked up wins over his son in their singles match at WrestleMania 39, their tag team match at WrestleMania 40, and their most recent singles bout on RAW.

