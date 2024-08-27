Dominik Mysterio makes a huge announcement on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio made a huge announcement on WWE RAW tonight - not that you'd know it, considering how loudly he had been booed. But regardless, it marks the next possible step in his career.

Dominik Mysterio is set to team up with the Women's World Champion Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin to face "The Terror Twins" Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Ahead of the big match in Berlin, The New Judgment Day came out to make a statement against the duo who once called themselves members of the same group.

Dominik Mysterio announced that he would be participating in the Intercontinental Championship tournament beginning on the August 26 episode of RAW.

However, the fact that he competed in an eight-man tag team match tonight against LWO (with Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro returning after months) is a sign that he will likely start in the tournament right after Bash in Berlin.

There's a whole month before Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia - which is where the tournament will culminate and Bron Breakker will face the winner. It's safe to say that Dominik will be far from the favorite in the tournament.

However, the new Judgment Day will likely assist him in his attempt to win the Intercontinental Championship.

